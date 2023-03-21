World of Warcraft patch expands Monk options and returns to the Forbidden Reach today

It may not be the huge World of Warcraft patch that’s still on the way for the near future (that would be Update 10.1), but today’s 10.0.7 release may be of particular interest to many of the MMO’s fanbase.

The centerpiece attraction is a repurposed Forbidden Reach zone with additional content for all players: “This zone includes new content for max-level players delving into the troubles left behind by the meddling of the Primalists and the chaos they’ve left behind among the elements. Players will discover hidden treasure rooms with the Dragonscale Expedition, encounter new bosses and objectives, more storms, new loot to add to their arsenal, and more.”

The update also adds the Winterpelt furbolg faction, trots out a faction envoy, introduces Orc and Human heritage armor, refreshes the recruit-a-friend rewards, and expands the Monk class to Lightforged Draenei, Worgen, and Goblin races.