Grab a new-player bonus pack key for IGG’s multiplayer Castle Clash

IGG’s PC-and-mobile multiplayer battle royale Castle Clash has offered our readers a round of free keys for in-game items to easy them into the game’s latest update, which added the new Soul Seeker hero and skins.

Each key is valued by IGG at $200 and unlocks the following: Resource Select Box I x20, Breakthrough Select Box I x10, Castle Chest V x50, Event Coin x5, Magic Powder x50, Jar of Gems x50, Prime Hero Card V x2, Hero Card (Official Events) x2, Hero Skin Scraps Box V x100, Honor Badge Pack III x1000, EXP Pack III x2000, Mastery Essence I x1000, Legendary Hero Vestige x300, Work Hammer V x200, Prime Insignia Chest III x2, Insignia Enhance Rock III x5, Gear Scroll (Gold) x10, Elite Accessory Gear Chest I x10, and Hero Coin x20.

To redeem your code, enter your IGG ID and key in the game’s redemption page. You can also log in to Castle Clash to redeem the key by expanding the menu options in-game and tapping on the gear icon (bottom left corner) to open Settings; once there, tap on the right-most gift box icon under the Account tab and enter your code to redeem. You can find your IGG ID by tapping the gear button at the bottom-left corner of the main interface in-game, then using the Account tab to view your ID.

Do note that keys work only for new players who register an account for the game between March 15th and April 20th, 2023, anywhere in the world, and only once per account. Keys must be applied within 24 hours of registration; they expire April 20th, 2023.

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!