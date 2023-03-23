ARK 2 confirms the existence of a horrible spider, ARK Extinction arrives to Nintendo Switch April 11

Arachnophobes, look away from ARK: Survival Evolved’s latest newsletter because it confirms that the survivalbox’s sequel has a terrible giant spider in it. Seriously, it’s a bad one. Ye be warned.

For those who aren’t freaked out by spidery concept art, then say hello to Araneomorphus, the Last Remnant of an Ancient Power, complete with its many huggy legs that are way too fuzzy for comfort. It also appears to command multiple tiny spiders because of course it freakin’ does.

Mercifully, the newsletter isn’t just awful spider beasts; it’s also heralding ARK: Extinction’s arrival on Nintendo Switch on Tuesday, April 11th. This new map expansion brings new storylines to follow, new creatures to tame, and all sorts of unapologetic madness like elementally charged dinos, massive titans, and huge robot suits perfect for kaiju-level punch-ups. The announcement comes with a video that can be watched below the break, which is also spider-free, by the way.

