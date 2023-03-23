Remnant From the Ashes confirms a summer release for its sequel as the original lands on Nintendo Switch

Back in 2020, Remnant: From the Ashes design director John Pearl pondered the potential for a sequel in an interview as the original shooter prepped for its final DLC release. That has apparently gone from a thought to a fully confirmed title, with its latest trailer announcing a summer 2023 launch window.

Not only does the trailer confirm the multiplayer shooter’s release timing, it also confirms that players can have a doggo friend along with them for the game’s hellish ride. Meanwhile, the game’s website took a deep-dive into archetype updates for the sequel, which will now be more playstyle-specific instead of just a loadout choice, though there are also ways for players to unlock the other two archetypes. Speaking of archetypes, one of them is the Gunslinger; guess what he does.

Meanwhile, the original game is getting another moment in the spotlight with this week’s launch on the Nintendo Switch, while it’s still very much a playable thing on other platforms. Still, those who like the portable console and want to fight the ravages of the Root now have the option.



