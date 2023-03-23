Tower of Fantasy releases information about its next major update, Under the Great Sea, releasing March 30

So Tower of Fantasy has released a theme song for update 2.4, Under the Great Sea, and it will enrage you if you are of a certain age – not because the song is bad or anything but because if you are in a certain demographic, you will hear Samuel E. Wright’s voice singing immediately upon seeing the words “Under the Sea” in close proximity. So now you’re expecting that, and you aren’t getting what you wanted, everything is broken, and you would unsubscribe from the game, but that isn’t an option anyway.

Once you get over being frustrated, of course, you might admire the fact that the version update will have new maps descending into the underwater zone, starting at the Great Sea Island and lowering into the Innars City and the Dragon Breath Volcano. There’s also a new gigantic boss to fight and a new underwater request system for deep-sea fun. But you don’t have a crab singing at you about how life is better down where it’s wetter, and that’s got to sting even if you only have to wait until March 30th for the actual patch.

Source: Press release