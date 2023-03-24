EverQuest II readies a new PvP progression server for next month

Want to get in the ground floor of a new EverQuest II server and level up with the community, expansion by expansion? If you’re a subscriber, you’ll have that opportunity next month when the game’s latest time-locked expansion shard goes live.

Daybreak announced that Zarrakon, a PvP TLE ruleset server , is set to go live on April 25th. The shard will feature faction-based PvP and free trade, and it will launch with the Shattered Lands, Deserts of Flame, and Kingdom of Sky expansions for starters.

Daybreak said that the unlocks will come at the same pace as the last PvP server, with a beta test to come before Zarrakon goes live. This was the only new server announced on the MMO’s 2023 roadmap, so it’s your best chance to get a fresh start if that’s what you desire.