Aion Classic officially launches in Europe on April 12 – here’s Gameforge’s new trailer

After a brief delay, Gameforge has officially announced today that Aion Classic will launch for the European playerbase on April 12th, following its 2021 launch in North America and 2020 launch in South Korea. The company had previously admitted that a wave of COVID and flu had knocked out a significant-enough chunk of the staff that the company had delay the launch a few weeks to put the finishing layers of polish on the release. Now, it’s back on track.

“Gameforge, a leading Western publisher of online multiplayer titles, today announced that the AION Classic server will be available to European players beginning on April 12th, 2023. AION Classic takes players through the ages of this popular MMORPG as this permanent server will be continuously updated with AION content from updates past. “Designed for current and lapsed AION players, as well as newcomers adventuring in the world of Atreia for the very first time, AION Classic will provide a wealth of captivating questlines, gorgeous, uniquely designed areas for each faction, and exhilarating PvP and PvE gameplay that will see you take to the skies in intense aerial combat. AION Classic will launch a permanent server that combines highly polished and curated content, bug fixes, and balancing from AION 1.9 and beyond. Return to the epic battle between the Elyos and Asmodians once the AION Classic server officially releases in Europe.”

While Aion is far from a young MMO now, the release of Aion Classic over the last few years at least initially bolstered the game’s fortunes with NCsoft, so clearly the companies are hoping for a third round of magic.