Lord of the Rings Online teases something ‘weird’ for next weekend

Surfing the wave of Lord of the Rings Online’s Update 35 and its mammoth notes and system changes, Standing Stone Games said that the associated raid is still forthcoming. Because of this, the new Angmar Reborn quest chain can’t be completed until that happens. The studio said that the raid should be opening sometime in April.

Speaking of Update 35, SSG continued to bring all of its in-game maps into parity with a new Southern Mirkwood map to overwrite the one that’s been in the game since 2010’s Siege of Mirkwood expansion.

And on this week’s studio livestream, LOTRO’s CM teased something “weird” and “fun” for next weekend — which is around the April 1st date, it should be noted: