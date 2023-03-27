Old School RuneScape floats three new skill ideas: Shamanism, Taming, and Sailing

As promised, Jagex revealed three potential new skill lines for Old School RuneScape today. Considering that OSRS is extremely skill-based, opening up the game for a new line is a Big Deal. It’s bigger still that the community will be involved in voting on whether to go forward with one or none of these concepts.

The three pitches that the studio is putting out there are shamanism, sailing, and taming. Sailing will allow players to attain a ship and have fun with seafaring activities like searching for creatures, fishing spots, or exploration points. Taming foresees players befriending and leveling creatures in an “entirely different” way than summoning. Finally, Shamanism is more of a crafting skill that produces items from nature and spiritual components.

“The ideas we’re presenting here aren’t yet set in stone,” the developers said. “Any examples given in these pitches are simply to illustrate how concepts might work in-game. If you feel any of the examples given muddy the waters, or don’t feel right for the skill, please let us know – all your feedback is valuable!”

⛵ Sailing ⛵ Acquire a vessel, set forth, and travel Gielinor like you’ve never travelled before! 🔗 https://t.co/QXKwaOMzbt pic.twitter.com/Rhr4pd74ZX — Old School RuneScape (@OldSchoolRS) March 27, 2023

🐾Taming 🐾 Discover new and existing creatures around the world and tame them into friendly companions! Earn their trust and take care of them, and in return they'll aid you on your adventures. 🔗 https://t.co/QXKwaOMzbt pic.twitter.com/hAdBJkfZyz — Old School RuneScape (@OldSchoolRS) March 27, 2023

🌲 Shamanism 🌲 Study the magical power of nature through Shamanism and unlock the ability to perform rituals. Gather components, perform rituals, and infuse objects with the magic of the Spirit Realm! 🔗 https://t.co/QXKwaOMzbt pic.twitter.com/Oo3LWkYOVH — Old School RuneScape (@OldSchoolRS) March 27, 2023