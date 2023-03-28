EverQuest II begins testing its next update, dubbed Empire of Antiquity

The next big update for EverQuest II is less than a month away, but if you lack the patience to wait until then, you can check it out on the test server right now.

Daybreak announced that the MMO’s Empire of Antiquity update went up on the beta server this week for anyone to check out and test. The patch, which is due sometime in April, will contain a new contested dungeon, more adventure quests, additional tradeskill content, and the usual collections to keep you busy until the heat death of the fictional universe.

Empire of Antiquity isn’t the only major event happening in this version of Norrath next month, as the studio is also preparing to launch a new PvP time-locked expansion server called Zarrakon on April 25th.