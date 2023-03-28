Massively OP Podcast Episode 415: Don’t go into the Lightfall

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Lord of the Rings Online’s new update, Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion, CCP’s blockchain game, Dungeons and Dragons Online’s quest giveaway, the hope of Ship of Heroes, the possible return of Alganon, and the thorny question of A.I. in MMOs.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, New World, WoW, City of Heroes
- News: LOTRO’s Update 35 lands
- News: Destiny 2 releases Lightfall expansion
- News: CCP is doing a blockchain EVE game
- News: DDO hands out questing coupons
- News: Ship of Heroes shows up on Steam
- News: Is Derek Smart’s Alganon coming back?
- Mailbag: AI tech in video games
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “CloudArk” from Destiny 2
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
