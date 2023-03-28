Massively OP Podcast Episode 415: Don’t go into the Lightfall

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Lord of the Rings Online’s new update, Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion, CCP’s blockchain game, Dungeons and Dragons Online’s quest giveaway, the hope of Ship of Heroes, the possible return of Alganon, and the thorny question of A.I. in MMOs.

if you'd like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

