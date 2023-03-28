Neverwinter’s Salvatore-penned Menzobarranzan module is live on PC and console day

Happy Menzoberranzan day! Neverwinter fans better have the spelling of that word down pat because the full release rolls out to the live PC and console servers as of today. Menzobarranzan is the game’s 25th module and features the settings and work of R.A. Salvatore and Geno Salvatore first inserted into the game with Northdark Reaches.

“For the first time ever in Neverwinter, players will be able to explore the drow city of Menzoberranzan, the fabled home of the legendary Dungeons & Dragons character Drizzt Do’Urden,” Cryptic says. “Inspired by R.A. Salvatore’s hit trilogy book series, The Way of the Drow, players will encounter beloved D&D characters, including Drizzt, and experience the events that occur between the final two books, Glacier’s Edge and Lolth’s Warrior.”

“Following the events of Northdark Reaches, Jarlaxle Baenre, leader of the Bregan D’aerthe mercenary company, has returned to the legendary City of Spiders, Menzoberranzan, after being reunited with the illustrious scout Braelin Janquay. The stench of civil war looms on the horizon, and rumors of a long-forgotten artifact threaten to turn the tides in Lolth’s favor. The Underdark will succumb to chaos if such power falls into the wrong hands. To stop the civil war from becoming a reality, you’ll need to join the ex-drider forces of the Blaspheme and delve into the darkness once more to save the great city of Menzoberranzan.”

The release includes the new adventure that concludes the Salvtatores’ storyline, the Menzoberranzan campaign and adventure zone, new quests, new bosses, new rewards, the new trial pitting players against Gzemnid, and multiple QOL adjustments like a balancing pass on companions.

“The overall goal was to bring the top tier performers more in line with one another and increase the effectiveness of underperformers and niche role companions,” the devs say. “By standardizing the combat formulas used, we can ensure future companions and current companions both remain desirable and effective.”

New trailer ahoy!