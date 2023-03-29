Diablo Immortal’s Age of Falling Towers update adds territory claiming and new dungeon tomorrow

Hey, remember Diablo Immortal? It still exists, and it would like your attention back after those Diablo IV beta weekend double-headers. It plans on getting it by dropping some fresh content in the first of what Blizzard’s calling its third major update. At the heart of the update is a new game mode dubbed Accursed Towers.

“Accursed Towers is a new game mode that features both PvE and PvP gameplay. Clans will compete to claim ownership of towers, thereby providing powerful bonuses to all Clan members and the opportunity to acquire new Cursed Items. Players must be in a Clan to participate in Accursed Towers. […] Each Clan may have up to 2 towers under their control per Season. At the end of each eight-week Season, the ownership of all towers will be reset. […] Claiming a tower is cause for celebration within your Clan, but now you must defend it. Hell’s minions will attempt to retake their stolen home. Once your Corruption meter reaches a certain amount, demonic incursions will follow. Members of your Clan must come to defend your tower promptly or else it will be lost and can be reclaimed by another Clan.”

The patch preview also includes a look at cursed items, the Dread Reaver dungeon experience for post-Hell V players, the Astral Bloom elite quest, a trio of new legendary gems, a new gear set, and a pair of limited-time events. Rewards have also been boosted across the board to balance effort and earnings. And cosmetic-minded fans will cheer the fact that Blizzard’s added a hide helmet toggle too.

The update launches here early in the morning tomorrow, so servers should be back up as America is waking up Thursday.