Lord of the Rings Online fine-tunes last week’s Return to Carn Dûm update

Last week’s Return to Carn Dûm update for Lord of the Rings Online made a lot of sweeping changes to the long-running MMORPG, so it shouldn’t be too surprising to see a smaller patch arriving this week to address some of the more immediate issues and bugs that came with Update 35.

Wednesday’s Update 35.0.1 added the ability to use the instance join panel for some of the new Angmar quests, made sure all of the new class items were bind-to-account at a maximum of level 144, and fixed some of the physics and landscape glitches that came with the fights.

In other LOTRO news, a curious upcoming “Horse Session Play” event on Treebeard’s server prompted an explanation by the studio: “This event will provide the activity for people who were pre-purchasers of the Riders of Rohan legendary edition back in the day, and is not intended to imply that this session will be more widely available. This is us making good on that pre-purchase promise, although we understand that there are quite a few people who would love the opportunity to play this content, and if that becomes possible in the future we will let you know.”