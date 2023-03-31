Elite Dangerous’ console players can finally transfer to PC (again) starting next week

Almost exactly a year ago, Elite Dangerous fans were stunned at the news that not only was Odyssey’s console launch delays going to continue but that it’d be indefinite as Frontier Developments was canceling console development altogether. What then followed was half a year of planning to migrate console players to the PC side; the migration rollout finally began in September of 2022 and was then almost immediately shut down, and console players were back to waiting.

Well, the console-to-PC migration system is finally reopening again for those console players still toughing it out on the effectively abandoned console servers all these many months later: Frontier announced this morning that it’ll begin again on April 3rd.

As before, there’s a lengthy FAQ that details how the whole thing works; console players will be able to move their personal names, ships, credits, and so forth, but not their ARX balance, factions, crews, squadrons, and fleet carriers. And yes, the move is totally free, so even if you’ve left off playing, you may as well make the move in case you want to play in the future.

