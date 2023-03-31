Shroud of the Avatar’s update 112 welcomes spring with cabinets and bug fixes

You’d be forgiven for being surprised that the Kickstarted MMORPG Shroud of the Avatar has a new patch out, what with its tiny population and messy reputation (see below), not to mention its leadership busy with a crypto sidegame. But update 112 is indeed live this week, such as it is.

The patch notes detail the addition of new cabinet recipes, sheds, throwable spring items (like confetti eggs), improved nameplates and placeables menus, fishing improvements, loot upgrades, terrain tweaks, NPC dialogue touch-ups, and a range of minor bug fixes. Subbers are picking up login rewards also themed to the season – ladybug backpacks and brown bunny slippers – while all players are being gifted a set of bunny ears.

“Content, additional improvements, and bug fixes are inbound for R113 next month,” Catnip Games says, and we presume that will include the town Port Harmony, which is not actually in this latest patch but is featured prominently as a “sneak preview” anyway. Release 113 is set for April 27th, while the next content patch after that one (116) is slated for July.