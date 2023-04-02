NetEase’s Harry Potter: Magic Awakened conjures a soft launch in select countries

While wizards may need a wand with a gummy juice core to do magic, all players need is a good deck of cards. It’s time to whip those cards out too because NetEase’s Harry Potter MMOTCG began its soft launch rollout this weekend.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is only releasing in a handful of countries to help prep the game for a later global launch. This means that players in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Israel, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, South Africa, Sweden, and Switzerland can get their foot in the door early.

“During soft launch, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened will be released in a limited number of territories to test the gameplay and other technical specs ahead of worldwide launch,” said the studio. “Existing servers will remain open and new countries will be added over time. soft launch is a great time to explore the game, discuss your experiences and provide feedback on our official channels so that we may continue to improve the game.

NetEase previously delayed the title from 2022 to 2023 to finish the game.