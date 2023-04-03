World of Warcraft is releasing the first major patch of Dragonflight, Embers of Neltharion, on May 2

Despite the name, it has been a really long time since Neltharion was actively tending to anything in World of Warcraft’s Dragon Isles, so at this point his embers have cooled and they’re just ash. But the patch is still called Embers of Neltharion, it’s the first major patch of the expansion, and it’s going live as of May 2nd. That means you’ve got all of April and very little else to spend getting ready for exploring the underground regions of Zaralek Caverns and so forth.

Players will also gain access to the second season of item level improvements and the new raid on May 9th, assuming that players don’t care about the Raid Finder version. If you do care about that version, well, you’ll just have to wait for a while because that’s how the game does things. The Darkmoon Faire is also in town this week, but obviously the main focus is going to be on the new patch launch date; time to get your surface-based Dragonflight tasks sorted sooner rather than later.

