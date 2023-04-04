Star Citizen’s forums and launcher are crashing once more as the multiweek PU partial outage stretches on

By
Chris Neal
-
    
1

It’s time yet again for another status checkup for Star Citizen; we’ve been at this for the past several weeks now as the game’s alpha 3.18 launch cratered the Persistent Universe and kept it in a state of partial outage for 25 days now.

Players are now reporting that the forums have died and the game’s launcher is experiencing problems once again. This takes us back to the game’s status page, where we find that the partial outage status still remains and that the platform services disruption is currently being investigated at the time of this writing.

Meanwhile, players are putting together an in-game relief fund and wondering where alpha 3.18.1 is (which readers will recall was projected to release last week), while CIG is set to share its usual roadmap updates as well as March monthly reports for both SC and Squadron 42 tomorrow.

sources: official site, Reddit (1,2, 3, 4, 5, 6), official site
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
Advertisement
Previous articleUS Department of Justice and Activision-Blizzard reach a settlement over an esports salary lawsuit

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments