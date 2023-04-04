Trove kicks off the Easter season with the return of its egg-filled Bunfest event

The bright colors of the Easter holiday are landing in the (arguably) already colorful world of Trove today, as the Bunfest in-game event is returning, starting today and running until Tuesday, April 18th.

This year’s Bunfest features a new eight-step quest line that will see players battling against eggs that have taken over Candoria and the Buntopia Delves, all the while finding Easter eggs around the game’s worlds, taking on daily quests for tokens, and finding thematic loot like egg-shaped weapon styles, allies, faces, helms, a mount, and a Solarion costume.

Just in case you’re unfamiliar with all of this colorful Easter hoopla, our streamer MJ took a hop around in last year’s event. You can watch those shenanigans below the break.

