Diablo IV deep-dives its endgame systems – and PvP map – in new video

Blizzard’s latest dev video on Diablo IV pokes a bit further into the depths of the endgame – systems and content that players couldn’t see during the level-capped beta events last month.

“After finishing the campaign, challenge yourselves with higher World Tier difficulties by completing Capstone Dungeons. The higher the World Tier, the more loot and advantages your character can get,” the studio says. “The Paragon System contains even more opportunities to refine your perfect character build beyond the initial Skill Tree to make it uniquely yours. Choose a path and which boons and glyphs you would like to pursue based on your play style.”

There’s also a PvP mode in the form of the Fields of Hatred, which is not in fact a social media platform but a free-for-all PvP map where you’ll spend your time t rying to collect shards to purify being mown down by angsty tweens. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!