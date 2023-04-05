Diablo IV deep-dives its endgame systems – and PvP map – in new video

Blizzard’s latest dev video on Diablo IV pokes a bit further into the depths of the endgame – systems and content that players couldn’t see during the level-capped beta events last month.

“After finishing the campaign, challenge yourselves with higher World Tier difficulties by completing Capstone Dungeons. The higher the World Tier, the more loot and advantages your character can get,” the studio says. “The Paragon System contains even more opportunities to refine your perfect character build beyond the initial Skill Tree to make it uniquely yours. Choose a path and which boons and glyphs you would like to pursue based on your play style.”

There’s also a PvP mode in the form of the Fields of Hatred, which is not in fact a social media platform but a free-for-all PvP map where you’ll spend your time trying to collect shards to purify being mown down by angsty tweens. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2023, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
