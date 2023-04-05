Elder Scrolls Online is prepping nine (!) Necrom preview streams next week

We’re inching up on Elder Scrolls Online’s live event in Las Vegas – it’s just a week away now – and ZeniMax Online Studios is preparing players for the digital version aimed at those who can’t make it in person.

“To kick off the ESO Celebration 2023 community event in Las Vegas, USA, we’ll be streaming The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom Chapter Preview live via twitch.tv/Bethesda so the entire #ESOFam can get the inside scoop on the game’s next big adventure,” the company says. “During the livestream, ESO’s developers and Community Team will dive deep into the upcoming Chapter, including Hermaeus Mora, the Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha, the Arcanist class, the 12-player Trial, and more. Some of Mora’s (and the ESO development team’s) most closely guarded secrets will be revealed!”

The stream begins at 4 p.m. EDT on April 12th, or rather we should say “streams,” as in addition to the US-based stream from Vegas, the team is also running separate streams for the French and Italian playerbases the same day. Those will be followed by more streams on the 13th, including a Necrom preview in English plus previews for the Turkish, Spanish, Dutch, Polish, and Brazilian Portgugese fans, and still more on the 14th for the German crew. Nine streams!