DC Universe Online’s Shock to the System update gets an April 13 release date

When the forthcoming Shock to the System episode for DC Universe Online made its way to the PTR last week, it was an easy assumption to make that its release was not too far behind. That has been pretty much confirmed thanks to some key details revealed by Daybreak, such as some new keyart and a launch date of Thursday, April 13th, for all platforms.

The keyart features some of the new episode’s major players, namely the heroes Static and Rocket and the villain Ebon just behind them. As readers remember from the PTR patch notes, this new update will introduce the new open map of Dakota City as well as characters from the Static comic series as players must fight back the forces of Apokolips and investigate why people are disappearing. The new episode also promises a new duo, a new raid, a new alert, more gear to collect, and an new ally in the form of Static himself.

In other DCUO news, the game was part of a Daybreak Games-wide maintenance earlier this week, and as recompense for the downtime, players can log in to get a bundle with replay badges, source marks, and a reinforced nth metal item worth 12,500 artifact XP.