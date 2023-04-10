Elder Scrolls Online studio addresses allegation of fan art used on cash shop skin

In July 2020, an artist by the name of Relan Daevath created some Elder Scrolls fanart featuring some incredible-looking tattoo flash styled after some of the gods of the game’s fiction. This year, that same artist was surprised to see his work surface again… as part of a Crown Store skin being sold by Elder Scrolls Online.

Relan brought attention to the situation on Tumblr and Twitter, which in turn drew the eyes of Redditors and ignited a controversy among fans of the MMORPG. Relan seemed content with giving a defeated shrug of the shoulders about the matter, but in a follow-up tweet overnight he confirmed that ZeniMax Online Studios had contacted him and was investigatng.

Indeed, just an hour ago, ZeniMax posted that it’s working to make amends.

“We are aware of the situation with the ESO Fan Artist. It was never our intention to include any community fan art without proper credit. We are in contact with the artist and will work with them to make sure that there is a proper resolution.”

19 jule 2020 i posted this #tesonline fanart on Tumblr. Now in 2023 I see my art… in ESO crown skin called MERCYMOTHER'S BODY ART (why Almalexia? It's Sotha Sil here) Do you see ANY difference?@TESOnline , hello. It's my art but I'm not even mentioned?? pic.twitter.com/N4Vn3mEZEy — Relan Daevath (@daevath) April 9, 2023

Oh thank you all for your support. It means a lot for a little artist. Elder Scrolls has a brilliant community :) So updates..

TESO team wrote to me saying they are "currently looking into this and hope to have an update for you as quickly as possible". OK, let's wait ) — Relan Daevath (@daevath) April 10, 2023