World of Warcraft kicks off Noblegarden celebrations, removes throwback mechanic from new raid

The short but colorful World of Warcraft festival known as Noblegarden began today with egg hunts, achievements, and a “Noble” title to attain. New for 2023 is a basket of eggs toy that turns your dragonriding beast into an egg-delivering machine.

While the festival will be live from April 10th through 17th on the retail servers, it’s already happening in WoW Classic (and will conclude earlier, on the 15th).

Meanwhile, retail players preparing for May’s Update 10.1 noted that the devs made a significant change to one of the boss moves in the new Aberrus raid. Specifically, the Neltharion fight saw its “class call” mechanic removed, taking away its ability to mimic certain class abilities against the raid.

This was a nostalgic throwback to the very old Blackwing Lair raid and its dragon fight. The ability’s removal has split the playerbase, with some admitting that it was a wise move while others lamented the absence of this classic mechanic.