Lost Ark’s April update and Sweet Sugarpetal Festival go live tonight – here are the patch notes

Lost Ark fans better furbish up their patchers because the spring update is officially live tonight – technically, tomorrow, as downtime begins at 3 a.m. EDT in the morning and runs through 9 a.m. EDT.

Notably, this April update includes the 8-player Brelshaza hard mode version, Hanumatan guardian raid, ancient-quality gear crafting, new Fortunespire floors starting at IL1490, new Sidereal weapons, multiple bug fixes and QOL adjustments, and the Sweet Sugarpetal Festival.

“The Lopang Corporation manager Hytino needs help, and can be found in major cities to kick off an event quest line. With special event Daily Una’s Tasks available, a variety of rewards can be earned from daily completions and for earning Una’s reputation points as the event continues. From cosmetics like the Sweet Cake Headwear Selection Chest to Leapstones and even a Relic Rapport Selection Chest, the rewards are as sweet as the event. The event will run from April 12 to May 10, so ensure you earn the rewards while you can!”

Patch notes are live for the thumb-through already!