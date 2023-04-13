Black Desert PC makes further tweaks to trade, Black Desert Mobile adds umbral chaos gear

It’s time yet again for another bundle of Black Desert news coming out of the PC and mobile versions of the MMORPG, with the former continuing to make adjustments to the trading life skill and the latter adding a new layer to its gear refinement system.

We begin with the PC version’s patch notes, which outline several updates to trading: A merchant guild that buys up cheaper trade items until prices stabilize has been added, several new UI features have been introduced, and trade item quest requirements have been adjusted to account for the removal of certain items.

This week also begins the graduation of characters on the spring server with the requisite series of gifts and goodies for players to collect. Speaking of goodies, there is a wide assortment on offer in Ellie’s Special Shop, and a fishing target that was previously in the spring season servers is now available on normal servers for a limited time.

As for the mobile edition of the sandbox, the tentpole feature is the introduction of umbral chaos gear, which is intended to ease the awakened enhancement progression of existing chaos gear. The patch has also introduced a host of class adjustments, a skill practice feature in the arena, and sets the table for some new crafting items arriving next week.