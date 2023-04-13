Sea of Thieves revamps Golden Sands outpost, adds helpful seagulls, and applies a long list of fixes

Nine times out of 10, seagulls aren’t helpful; they’re either being monstrous little bastards or harassing Yoda. Luckily in Sea of Thieves’ latest update they’re going to be much more helpful, as they’ll fly around treasure dropped from a defeated megalodon. We still advise caution when going near them while holding food, though.

Of course, there are more than seagull friends in the patch. The bigger highlight is the redesign of the Golden Sands outpost, which has now been renamed to Port Merrick; Rare has rehomed several of the location’s NPCs and introduced a variety of other features like a statue commemorating the pirate and a fountain.

The patch is otherwise focused almost entirely on fixing things all across the pirating sandbox, so players may want to take a moment to look over all of the updates as well as check out the newly christened Port Merrick in the video below.



Say farewell to New Golden Sands Outpost and give a hearty welcome to Port Merrick! From the shipwright's new home to a fancy fountain and the unveiling of that not-so-mysterious statue, the Outpost's transformation is now complete. What's your favourite feature? pic.twitter.com/tOw6rwa4Xg — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) April 13, 2023