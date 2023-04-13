VR MMO Zenith previews the Skyward Summit patch’s PvP mode

Ramen VR has been teasing Zenith’s next release – and its Cyber Ninja class – for literally months now, and now a dev-written piece on the PlayStation blog suggests that the update, now subbed Skyward Summit, is “on the horizon.” In fact, the blog skips over the Cyber Ninja and focuses on something the team hasn’t talked about nearly as much: the introduction of PvP to the VR MMO.

“Today, we are thrilled to announce that one of the features we will be introducing is player versus player (PvP) combat! We believe this feature will add a new layer of depth and excitement to Zenith. Players will now have the opportunity to test their skills against each other in a fun and engaging way. Challenge yourself with thrilling one-on-one and team duels that will test your skills and push you to the limit. With our unique class system, including the brand new Cyber Ninja class, you can explore an endless variety of playstyles and strategies. While we are exploring additional options for PvP in future patches, Skyward Summit’s PvP will primarily focus on the implementation of one-on-one and team duels.”

The patch is currently slated for “Q2 2023.” And before you say “PC when” – yes, a non-VR PC version was promised in the game’s original Kickstarter – we still don’t know.