Fallout 76 prepares two strange new cryptids for this summer’s update

The strange, weird world of Fallout 76’s post-apocalypse isn’t getting any more sane. If anything, it’s becoming even zanier with the addition of two new cryptids with this summer’s big content update.

Bethesda is working on the Once in a Blue Moon update, which goes into public testing on April 20th. This patch adds a pair of cryptids — the Blue Devil and the Ogua — as well as related public events, quests, and rewards.

Meanwhile, there’s plenty to do before the summer arrives. The Mothman Equinox event is scheduled from April 25th through May 9th: “Join other Dwellers on the roof of the Mothman Museum every hour at the top of the hour to aid the Enlightened in performing a dark ritual to summon the Wise Mothman and earn the cryptid’s favor.”

Fallout 76 is also trotting out a smaller patch on April 18th with “minor bug fixes and performance optimizations.”