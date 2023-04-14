First-person dungeon crawler Nevergrind Online drops its price to $12

Wanna bet what you’ll be doing a lot of in Nevergrind Online? Everyone enjoys a cheeky dose of irony, after all. And you’ll be able to see just how much you’ll be farming the world in this title, as early access for Nevergrind kicked off in June 2022 (and saw strong interest in Japan, in particular).

This multiplayer RPG is more of a throwback to ’90s CRPGs like Wizardry and Shadow of Yserbius, featuring a full party under a player’s command that fights and travels in first-person perspective. Nevergrind boasts 12 races, 14 classes, 200 AI-drawn avatars, 12 skills per class, and 14 different game zones. It’s currently sitting on a “very positive” review rating at Steam.

The good news is that if you’ve been sitting on this game’s purchase or thought that a $20 price tag was too high for an early access title, you can now snag the buy-to-play Nevergrind at its now-reduced price of $12.

“The release traffic spike has subsided and we thought we’d experiment with different price points to get a feel for what price works best for NGO. For this reason, we have dropped the price to $11.99 until further notice. It we feel that it significantly boosts sales, then we may even keep it at the new price. If not then we may experiment with other price points until we feel like it is the right price for this game.”