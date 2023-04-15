Dungeon crawler Dark and Darker goes to ‘Plan Z’ by releasing its playtest via torrent

The incredibly odd and unfortunate saga of multiplayer dungeon crawler Dark and Darker continues to vie for weirdest story of 2023. After getting the boot from Steam and legally tussling with Nexon over allegations of stolen code, the game’s studio announced that it was going to “Plan Z” for testing by releasing its fifth alpha playtest over torrent.

“Due to our current situation, we must be careful,” a studio rep posted on Discord. “Rest assured that we are working around the clock to safeguard the continuance of Dark and Darker. Unfortunately due to the complexities of our situation, especially across international lines, it is taking time to resolve the Steam situation. In order for us to keep our promise to our fans, we’ve had to go old school this time.”

The studio said that it wouldn’t be able to run this playtest for Korean fans.

Plan Z- Release the playtest on torrent.

