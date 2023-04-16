2019 indie MMO Slay Together resurfaces with a crafting update

Way back in 2019, we covered a brand-new teeny-tiny MMORPG dubbed Slay Together, an early access MMORPG with a simple gameplay loop and reasonable old-school ambitions. We can’t say the game has exploded in popularity since then, as SteamCharts shows it capping out under 100 players, but it nevertheless garnered several hundred reviews and sits in the “mostly positive category,” largely owing to a pre-MMO version. The most recent reviews (and I’m stretching the word recent here) ding the game for slow updates and its incomplete state, and of course, it’s still in early access all these years later.

Well, the solo developer from Owl Tribe popped up on Reddit this week to announce he’s partially addressed both of those things with a new update.

“A new patch has just been released that adds a new layer of depth to the game: Crafting. You are now able to: Collect materials from enemies and other resources such as ores, plants, etc.; turn raw materials into processed ones at the smithy, workbench and tailoring station; [and] craft weapons, jewelry, and armor. The drop rates of equipment have been significantly reduced, and soon the crafting system may become the only way to obtain gear.”

The game is free-to-play, so you’ve nothing to lose but time.