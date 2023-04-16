Ubisoft’s free-to-play arena shooter XDefiant runs closed beta for PC and console until April 23

Is it really a closed beta test if it appears to be open to those who register or snag access by watching a livestream? Regardless of Ubisoft’s garbling of what closed beta is, its free-to-play arena shooter XDefiant is indeed running a beta test between now and Sunday, April 23rd.

As noted in the lede, those who want to join in simply have to register or watch partner streams for at least 30 minutes. Additionally, the test will not be under an NDA, so it’s less like a closed test and more like a door slightly ajar test.

As far as content, that includes a new map, an “alpha” version of ranked mode, progression systems for players and weapons, and a new rewards track exclusive to the beta. Incidentally, progression will not carry over but earned goodies on the rewards track will. The test is available for players on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, so those who are interested can apparently knock on the closed door in order to open it.