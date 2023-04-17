Lord of the Rings Online shows off avatar improvements and new raid

It’s been a very busy week for Lord of the Rings Online’s testing and development, making for a lively dev livestream this past Friday. A big talking point on the stream was the expanded character creator for human characters that’s on the test server, the first wave of expected improvements to character looks.

Another feature coming with Update 35.1 is the new raid: Gwathrenost, the Witch-king’s Citadel. Level 140 characters will be able to explore this repurposed Carn Dûm, but the stream gives you a painless way of getting a first look at it.

The devs also talked about the ongoing tweaks to landscape mob damage and character mitigations (including soft and hard caps), saying, “It sounds strange, but we are trying to get the game back to a point where we can start presenting content and systems in a way that is not as punishing as it has been.”