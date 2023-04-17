Sandbox MMORPG Ethyrial Echoes of Yore ties down a May 1 release date

Mines are dark places and that’s no different in the mines of sandbox MMORPG Ethyrial: Echoes of Yore. You need a helmet with a strong light attached to it in order to see where you’re going. Luckily, the game is offering precisely that as previewed in a new video, which features a character delving a dark mining cave and whacking away at rats, all with the safety and security of a powerful forward-facing lamp.

The video was shared on Reddit, where devs also noted that the new item increases a character’s mining skill and carrying capacity. That same post also has developer Gellyberry Studios heralding the game as being “weeks away from release.” Sure enough, the game’s Steam page notes a planned release date of Monday, May 1st.

For those who don’t recall, developer Gellyberry Studio bills Ethyrial as a “high risk-reward” old-school MMORPG. The game held a Kickstarter drive last May that ended up getting cancelled in favor of founder’s pack sales instead. The game was a part of this past February’s Steam Next Fest, which is also when we took our own brief live look, but now you can watch a mining helmet do its mining helmet thing after the cut.

