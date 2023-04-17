World of Warships adds a new Seychelles map, launches new combat mission

There seems to be a little something for nearly everyone in the the next update for World of Warships, whether you’re the kind of player who wants a new map, is eager for a new time-limited combat mission, or wants some YouTubers or interstellar space fiction in your historical naval vehicle battler on April 19th.

One of the larger parts of this content patch is the Seychelles map, which is located around the northeastern portion of the islands. This map is built around two types of Domination modes and intended for co-op battles between ships in Tiers V through IX. More details about this map are promised in a separate post soon.

Another big piece of the patch is the full release of British submarines to the game’s research trees, while early access for Pan-American cruisers will continue on for two weeks after the patch’s launch. And on the subject of ships, the Kure Dockyard will be back in-game to let players put together the Japanese Tier IX Daisen.

The update will also mark the start of a new limited-time combat mission type codenamed Naval Superiority, where players will have to head to the game’s website, see an objective, and rank among the top players of that objective for rewards. These missions have no criteria other than a time limit, while more information is promised soon.

As for events, the game is re-running crossovers with Warhammer 40K and Hololive Productions, with the former bringing back ships and commanders from 2021’s event and the latter adding four new members of the Japanese VTuber roster as ship commanders.

These features are all on top of others like an Inca Trail adventure, a new battle pass, a series of Division Stars to chase, more brawls, and some armory updates, among other things. Players can prep by reading the full update page or checking out the video synopsis below.