Dark and Darker’s alpha playtest slammed by ‘sophisticated’ DDoS attack

Remember how, just last month, Ironmace studios urged fans “not to worry” about Dark and Darker’s future? So… it might be time to start showing a mite bit of concern.

On top of the game being smacked off of Steam and subject to a lawsuit over alleged stolen code, Dark and Darker now is contending with a problematic alpha playtest. According to PCGamesN, the latest test was hit by “sophisticated” DDoS attacks, crippling its ability to function properly. In response, Ironmace has been deploying hotfixes and urging… someone… to “hold the line!”

“We have been experiencing sophisticated DDoS attacks since the very start of this playtest,” a studio rep said on Discord. “Our server quality has not changed at all from previous playtests. As of right now, there is not much we can do to immediately fix the situation, but we are constantly trying our best to keep them stablised.”

It’s not looking good for this multiplayer dungeon crawler, especially now that Nexon is taking Ironmace to court over allegations that the studio stole code and assets from Nexon’s Project P3. Ironmace also briefly put up a GoFundMe page asking for help with legal fees before disabling it.

The Dark and Darker saga so far:

