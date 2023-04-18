Elder Scrolls Online begins testing green-flavored Necrom chapter

As any kid who’s choosing a summer popsicle stick knows, green is always a solid pick. Elder Scrolls Online hopes that the magic of this life-affirming shade will rub off on its upcoming Necrom expansion, as it is green to the max.

It’s also being publicly tested to the max, as the upcoming chapter went up on the PTR last night. The chapter includes the new Arcanist class, two additional companions, the Sanity’s Edge 12-player trial, a trio of homes, a new card deck, and the Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha zones. Due to the addition of the Arcanist, ZeniMax is increasing everyone’s character slots by one.

The test also puts the free-for-all companion patch through its paces: “Update 38 adds several new quality of life features including the ability to favorite collectibles, filleting multiple stacks of fish, some additional reset timer changes, and making it so your friend Stuga will no longer chase you down relentlessly.”