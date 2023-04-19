BlizzCon 2023 is still happening, Blizzard’s Mike Ybarra tells Twitter fans

Blizzard’s fan-centered live event BlizzCon used to be one of the highlights of the year for the MMORPG genre – until COVID drove it out of Anaheim and to online spaces, and then Blizzard let it lapse entirely in 2022 after a rather weak online event at the top of 2021. But since July of last year, Blizzard’s now-president Mike Ybarra has been telling fans the show is returning – a plan he reiterated on Twitter last night.

“Had a good Blizzcon review just this afternoon,” Ybarra told followers. “We’re figuring out communication and show plans. A lot has changed since pre-COVID. We know players are eager to understand changes happening and when things will roll out. More soon when we are ready, thanks for your patience.”

In December, of course, Ybarra promised more info “early next year,” which by any measure is well over. But then, Ybarra has more than a few morale problems to deal with right about now.

