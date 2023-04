Destiny 2 Season of Defiance mid-season update buffs a bunch of weapons in PvE

Dang, it seems like Destiny 2’s Season of Defiance just started, and Bungie’s already rolling out its mid-season update. Gonna need time to slow down a lil bit here, Bungo!

The key change is that the studio has buffed weapons in PvP kind of a lot, specifically rifles; it’s increased damage for auto rifles by 25%; pulse rifles, hand cannons, and sidearms by 20%; and scout rifles by 10%. Players are also looking at tuning changes and improved damage for Hunter’s Trace and Hรคkke Heavy Burst rounds.

Players should check out the whole patch run-down as Bungie has further tweaked difficulty in Heist Battlegrounds and inserted a new 6v6 connection-based matchmaking weekly rotator with Clash, Zone Control, and Rift variants.

Update 7.0.5 is now live! ๐Ÿ’ PvP Rotator updates

๐Ÿ’ Guardian Ranks updates

๐Ÿ’ Added Best Dressed Commendation

๐Ÿ’ Weapon Balance tuning

๐Ÿ’ And more! โžก https://t.co/bk7QxLdeWI https://t.co/1wsSm4jtNT — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) April 18, 2023