Destiny 2 Season of Defiance mid-season update buffs a bunch of weapons in PvE

Dang, it seems like Destiny 2’s Season of Defiance just started, and Bungie’s already rolling out its mid-season update. Gonna need time to slow down a lil bit here, Bungo!

The key change is that the studio has buffed weapons in PvP kind of a lot, specifically rifles; it’s increased damage for auto rifles by 25%; pulse rifles, hand cannons, and sidearms by 20%; and scout rifles by 10%. Players are also looking at tuning changes and improved damage for Hunter’s Trace and Häkke Heavy Burst rounds.

Players should check out the whole patch run-down as Bungie has further tweaked difficulty in Heist Battlegrounds and inserted a new 6v6 connection-based matchmaking weekly rotator with Clash, Zone Control, and Rift variants.

