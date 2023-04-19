Here’s how World of Warcraft’s cross-faction guilds will work in Embers of Neltharion

World of Warcraft players who’ve waited almost two decades to put all their toons from both sides of faction war into the same guild are finally getting their wish when the Embers of Neltharion update launches on May 2nd. Ahead of the patch’s arrival, Blizzard detailed its plans for “blurring the faction line for guilds” in a new dev blog last night.

“Guild affiliation with the Alliance or Horde will depend on the faction of the Guild Leader, and guild achievements and vendors will still reflect the guild’s primary faction,” the studio says.

“Guild repairs and social conveniences, like shared chat, will be available to opposite-faction guild members. Players must be Battle.net friends or part of the same Battle.net community to invite or receive an invitation to an opposite-faction guild on the same realm. Opposite-faction guildmates can only play communally inside instances; they’ll still be considered Unfriendly to each other (or Hostile in War Mode) in the outdoor world.”

And of course, it’s worth noting that while everyone in the guild will reap the benefits of shared perks, not everyone can contribute to all of them, depending on their faction. “As an example, Alliance members of a Horde guild could not contribute progress towards the Alliance Slayer guild achievement.” Just makes sense.