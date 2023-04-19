Minecraft Legends launches with plenty of blocky multiplayer battle strategy

If you were to go back to the year 2000 and tell everyone that a game primarily made of boxes would absolutely dominate the market, you’d be locked up for rumor-mongering. Today, it’s simply accepted that the Minecraft juggernaut is unstoppable and will eventually be in every sub-genre there is.

Chalk up another release for the invasion, then: Minecraft Legends released across several platforms this week including Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and Steam. Legends is best described as a Pikmin-meets-Warcraft real-time strategy title, with players building up a base, recruiting allies, and heading off for some light-hearted slaughter. And yes, there’s a multiplayer mode as players can try to topple others’ bases whilst protecting their own.

It sounds as though this is aimed at the younger side of the demographic spectrum, but it might be worth a look if you’ve got some younger ones to impress on the side. The base edition goes for $40 with a deluxe package costing 10 bucks more.