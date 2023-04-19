Splatoon 3 Splatfest collab with Zelda has us fighting for Triforce pieces

Hot on the heels of Splatoon 3’s new (and slightly controversial) event, Eggstra Work, Nintendo dropped news of the next Splatfest, and it’s another crossover, this time with The Legend of Zelda, with the teams consisting of the three Triforce pieces: Power, Wisdom, and Courage. Nintendo’s going even bigger, though, as the Tricolor Turf War is getting a very special stage.

Unlike during the Pokemon Splatfest, players from all over can order special t-shirts online to commemorate the event. With any luck, the event will be better balanced than the last Splatfest, as Team Bigfoot made up less than 9% of the playerbase. Still, we’d wager Courage (Link’s team) will probably be the most popular, with Power (Ganon) being next because people love power and being the bad guy, and Wisdom (Zelda) being last, only because she’s competing against the other two. We’ll have to wait and see what the results are. The prep period should be around May 1st, but Nintendo’s already announced the actual Splatfest running from 8 p.m. EDT on May 5th to the same time on May 7th.

And that's not the only news… The SRL Satellite team has unearthed imaging of a special Tricolor Turf War stage in the Scorch Gorge area that's unique to this Splatfest. Unlike the nearby rock formations, the stage has an unusual, triangular geometry. Reminds us of something… pic.twitter.com/EK4lebylRH — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) April 14, 2023