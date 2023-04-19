World of Warcraft previews Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible and flight in Zaralek Cavern

You there! Are you excited for Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible in World of Warcraft? Or, as you more likely remember it being called if you are excited, Next Major Raid of Dragonflight? Well then you can feast your eyes on the new preview of the bosses within Aberrus, from the Forgotten Experiments (who are apparently remembered more than that name might imply) to the encounter with Scalecommander Sarkareth at the end of the raid.

Players who wish to go through the raid in LFR will, per usual, have their experience drip-fed over several weeks while all other difficulties will be opened on the week of May 8th. There are also a number of new achievements to acquire, from simply clearing bosses to gently feeding a hydra spicy snails. (That’s in there. Really.) If you’re more looking forward to flying around a cave, however, you can also take a look at a preview of the dragonriding experience in Zaralek Cavern just below.

Zaralek Cavern is a new underground Dragonriding zone coming soon! Here is a sneak peek at the three unique regions: 🔥 The Volcanic Region

💎 The Crystalline Caverns

☠️ The Sulfur Pools pic.twitter.com/oPQIUtkZwZ — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) April 19, 2023