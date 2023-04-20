Black Desert PC makes a long list of improvements to the Archer class and ramps up treasure drops

If you play the Archer in Black Desert on PC, then this newest patch is pretty much just for you, as it introduces a significant number of updates and adjustments to the arrow-firing fighter with the intention of mitigating terrain issues, handling charging enemies, and improving low PvE damage output.

In summary, certain greatbow skills have been changed to either ignore terrain elevation changes or fire faster, while certain crossbow skills have improved defense or added a backwards leap in order to keep distance from targets. The patch notes naturally provide a much more granular look at changes to a lot of the Archer’s skills, so fans of the class will have some reading material to take in for this update.

As for the rest of this patch, it’s mostly focused on some general updates to mounts, quests, and the UI, while some more events are kicking off this week like 50% more treasure drops, energy recovery when knowledge is gained from certain sources, and extra items for recent graduates of the spring seasonal server to help them get a PEN V accessory more easily.