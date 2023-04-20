New World prepares to merge 11 servers and open transfers from fresh start worlds

Before the launch of New World’s first season, Amazon devs has promised that they would revist the server population situation, and now they’ve made good on it.

In a post issued late last night, Amazon announced the merging of 11 servers in Central EU, US-East, and South America. There’s no hard timeline for when it’s happening; Amazon just says it’ll share dates as soon as possible. But we note here that New World typically acts on announced merge plans pretty quickly, so make your farewells and preparations.

Even more interestingly, Amazon has opened transfers off fresh start worlds, though of course unless you have a spare transfer token sitting around, you’ll be paying for the move, so don’t let the word “freely” fool you.

“[W]e understand that some players on Fresh Start worlds have been anticipating transferring to a Legacy world. The option to transfer out of Fresh Start Worlds has been made, and players are now freely able initiate transfers from either world-to-world or region-to-region through use of a Character Transfer token. Character Transfer tokens may be purchased from the In-Game Store, as per usual.”

