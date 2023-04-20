World of Warcraft prepares more UI improvements and Diablo IV events

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0
There’s a whole lot coming with World of Warcraft’s Update 10.1 early next month, but buried under all of the big ticket items will be smaller — but no less welcome — quality-of-life improvements.

Some of these include continued work on the user interface, which Blizzard greatly overhauled with the Dragonflight pre-patch last year. The new UI options on the way include a scalable minimap, cast bar timers, and moveable pet frames.

Coming shortly after the May 2nd update is the start of the expansion’s second season on May 9th. “Dragonflight Season 2 is coming soon, bringing a new raid, an updated rotation of challenging Mythic+ dungeons, and a new PvP Season,” said the studio.

And past even that will be a pair of Diablo IV-themed events scheduled near the launch of the ARPG. These events promise treasure goblins to loot and a buff to experience and reputation gain.

Source: Twitter, World of Warcraft, Icy Veins
