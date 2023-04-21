Mabinogi adds new signets for high-tier weapons and gives away sparkly scooters for its 15th anniversary

You would think an MMO hitting the 15-year mark would be cause for a bigger celebration, but Mabinogi elected to go low-key for its latest milestone and hand out astral scooters to several players instead. Though to be fair, these are some very sparkly scooters.

The bigger noise being made out of the MMO is its Next Step Up update, which has introduced several new signets for the game’s Celtic and Divine weapons. These signets are extremely specific to certain types of gear but they also grant some incremental improvements to these weapons. For those looking to get to the bleeding edge of gear performance, these new signets can be found in specific dungeons.

In addition to the new signets, the update has added a journeyman’s reforging tool, improved the dungeon guide, and made several fixes to the game while also noting ongoing events.