MMO Week in Review: Tarisland on the horizon

Prepare to be not in Azeroth anymore (again), as Tencent made plans this week to not only fill the gap left by the untimely death of Blizzard’s World of Warcraft in China with Tarisland but also launch it in the west too. Well, this ought to be interesting!

Meanwhile, Throne & Liberty is (probably) delayed again, BlizzCon is still on, Pax Dei talked up its housing, Mad World began its founder headstart, and the genre said farewell to EVE Anywhere.

